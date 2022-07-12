Assam CM Hears Complaint Of Specially-abled Girl Over Orunodoi Scheme; Assures Help

Pained by the story of a specially-abled girl complaining of not receiving the benefits under the state government's Orunodoi scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured immediate redressal as he directed the authorities to take necessary steps in the matter. The incident took place during the CM's visit to various flood-affected regions of Hojoi district in the state where he met the girl.

The girl, after meeting CM Sarma, expressed her concerns and issues as she complained that she is not able to receive the benefits available under the Orunodoi scheme or any other schemes meant for differently-abled people. Along with this, she also added that none of her other family members have received any benefits under any government schemes.

As the CM assured her of extending immediate help, she further expressed concerns over whether anything will happen after his visit. Responding to it, Sarma immediately shared his contact number with the girl and asked her to inform him if anything goes wrong or if she does not receive the cheque.

Pained by the story of a divyangjan girl, who complained of not being able to avail Orunodoi benefits. Asked officials to take immediate step to address her concern. pic.twitter.com/IwFBJOBgli — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2022

The video which was shared by the Chief Minister himself on his Twitter handle has now gone viral on the internet and many people have taken to the comment section to praise Sarma for his concern and redressal.

What is the Orunodoi scheme?

A program launched by the Assam government in December 2020, the Orunodoi Scheme aims to aid the poor families in the state by providing necessary help. As a part of it, money along with monthly rations are being given to families enrolled under the scheme. Also, priority is given to families where there are widows, divyangs, unmarried girls, etc



Image: Twitter/@HimantaBiswa/ANI