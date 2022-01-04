Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Chairs 18-hour Long Conference With Police Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday chaired the first day of the two-day conference of Superintendent of Police (SPs). The meeting started at 10.30 am on Monday, January 3 and ended at 4 am on Tuesday, January 4. According to the Chief Minister, the 18 hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/additional SPs. CM Sarma is also said to have reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

Assam SP conference chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma:

The last Assam SPs conference was held at Kaziranga where various discussions were taken to strengthen the law and order situation of Assam. Reportedly, over 120 police officers attended the conference.

Assam CM directs police officials to organise conference

Earlier, in November the Chief Minister had directed the security officials to organise a conference to review crimes in the districts every month. At that time, the Chief Minister had ordered police officers to clear all unsettled cases pending since March 2020 by March-end next year. Reviewing the law and order situation with officials of Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts in two meetings, the CM Sarma had taken a strong note of unauthorised persons writing FIRs at police stations and said immediate steps be taken to make the police stations free from such middlemen or professional FIR writers.

Moreover, he also paid attention to better coordination among Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Joint Director of Health Services of the districts to ensure that post mortem reports are filed within 72 hours of an incident. He further directed officials to apply appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in each FIR.

Additionally, the CM had also called for timely disposal of passport verification reports, besides ensuring that no poor people are harassed by the police. The chief minister emphasised the need for regular police patrolling in sensitive areas of the districts.