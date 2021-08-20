Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Marks 100 Days Of Government, Announces Crucial Reforms

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday marked 100 days of the Assam government. He announced several important decisions related to education, administration and economic relief. He also decided to contribute to the global campaign against carbon emission and ensured that all diesel-run government buses in Guwahati would be replaced by electric and CNG buses within a year.

Assam CM to introduce electric and CNG vehicles

Sarma while addressing the press conference to mark 100 days of his government said, "There will be no more petrol or diesel buses, and Guwahati will be emission-free. We have purchased 200 electric and 100 CNG buses. This will be Assam’s contribution to the global campaign in reducing carbon emission."

On completion of 100 gratifying days of our govt, dedicated Government Old Age Home at Sonapur to the service of our mothers.



Compliments to Min Social Welfare on constructing this Old Age Home to provide shelter to those in need.

Sarma points out significant work by his govt

Sarma who took charge as CM on May 10 spoke on the tireless efforts that his government has provided. He iterated on the consistent vaccination rates, the decline in COVID positivity rate and the NLFB (National Liberation Front of Bodoland) coming overground. He also announced several other decisions which revolved around the sectors of education, administration and economic relief. Sarma also complimented the Assam police's effort in minimizing human trafficking, drug annihilation and cattle smuggling.

In the programme, Sarma handed out an appointment letter to the kin of six police personnel killed in the clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26. Emphasising the same, Sarma assured that maintenance of peace along the interstate border was being monitored. The Assam government had also held border talks with Nagaland and Meghalaya government to address and resolve long-standing disputes.

Image Credits - PTI