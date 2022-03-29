Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Hindus Hopelessly In Minority' In Several Districts

In a noteworthy development in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that the Muslim community is in majority in the state and cannot be deemed a minority in the northeastern state anymore. In addition, CM Sarma mentioned that Hindus are 'hopelessly' in minority across several Assamese districts, and they should be declared a minority. He implied that Hindus can be declared so, given they are less than even 5,000 in some districts.

"When Hindu is not a majority in the state you can declare them as a minority. But I would like to request that when the Hindu community is not a majority in the district, in that district, Hindus should also be declared a minority," CM Sarma said.

'Hindus are hopelessly in minority' in some Assamese districts: CM Himanta Sarma

"There are many districts in Assam where Hindus are hopelessly in minority. Some of them even have less than 5,000 Hindus," the Chief Minister added.

On March 15, while addressing the state Assembly, CM Sarma said that Muslims have translated into the largest community in the state, therefore, it is their responsibility to ensure communal harmony in the region. While responding to queries on atrocities on minorities, he asserted that the community must ensure that the rights of tribes, other minorities are regulated and their lands are not encroached upon, given that Muslims in Assam have equal representation as several leaders, MLAs in the north-eastern state are Muslims.

'Today, Muslims are in Opposition, MLAs have equal opportunity': Assam CM

In his detailed address, CM Sarma said, "Today, people from the Muslim community are leaders in Opposition, MLAs have equal opportunity and wield power."

The debate on the Governor's address in the Assembly was indicative of allegations that the incumbent BJP-ruled administration in Assam is anti-Muslim, citing the anti-encroachment drives of the state, where Muslims have allegedly been evicted from state-owned land. Retaliating to complaints, the Assam Chief Minister said, "There is no need to encroach on the lands of tribal residing in the sixth schedule area."

"If Bora and Kalita (castes of Hindus, belonging to Assam) have not settled on those land, Islam and Rahman must also refrain from settling in those lands," he asserted in the Assembly.

Moreover, CM Sarma explained how the Muslims are a majority community in Assam by stating that Brahmins (Hindu's upper caste) constitute barely 2-3% of the Assamese populace, while Kalitas (a non-Brahmin caste) may constitute around 10%. He further stated that communities such as Ahoms, tribals are also in fewer numbers, as compared to Muslims in Assam.

"Power comes with responsibility and as Muslims constitute 35% of the Assamese population, with roughly one crore populace, they should realise that the state's progress is inextricably related to their actions and they should try to reduce the state's difficulties by focusing on poverty alleviation, population control and other issues," the Assam CM said.