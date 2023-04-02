Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Tightened Over Purported Audio Threat

Assam Police has tightened the security of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after several media personnel in the state received purported audio from banned Sikhs For Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatening the Bharatiya Janata Party. This development comes at a time when a massive crackdown has been launched to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief and controversial preacher Amritpal Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Assam DGP GP Singh said that all SPs have been alerted in the state about the threat. He also stated that a case has been registered in relation to the audio threat.

"In the afternoon some journalists in Assam received an audio clip wherein one gentleman called Gurpatwan Singh Pannu threatened the honourable Chief Minister of Assam saying that there have been various instances of injustice to the Sikh community in Assam. Subsequent to that, we have registered a case with the STF police station and investigation has started. We will go into bottom of this to know who people are behind," Assam DGP said.

He added, "However, since a case related to 'Sikh For Justice' was investigated by a team led by me when I was in NIA. I have heard thousands of clips of Gurpatwan Singh Pannu. Prima facie, I'm convinced that this is his voice but a forensic examination will be done."

Assam CM's security tightened

Singh said that the security of Assam CM has been tightened and all district police units have been briefed about the threats. "I would like to say that the Sikh community in Assam does not support any of these activities," he said.

Gurpatwan Singh Pannu is a designated terrorist and his organisation 'Sikh For Justice' is banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for anti-India activities.