Assam Police To Be Zero Vacancy Force Soon, Says CM Himanta As 1,715 New Constables Pass

Assam witnessed one of the largest passing out parades of unarmed branch constables of Assam Police on Thursday, April 6. A total of 1,715 new recruits took the oath and participated in the passing out parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Deragaon on Thursday. A total of 535 women constables, too, passed out of the academy.

With this newly inducted manpower, Assam Police is gradually filling the vacancies in the department.

Assam CM appeals to new constables

Addressing the passing out parade, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the new jawans to ensure they always stand to deliver justice to the poor and needy and not neglect them. "Police should never use the baton against the poor and the deprived section," the Chief Minister said.

Recounting the achievements of the Assam Police, particularly in the war against drugs and maintaining law and order situation, the Chief Minister hailed the force for being able to improve and maintain the peace and security scenario, as a result of which AFSPA has been withdrawn from most parts of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that very soon, Assam Police will become the only police force in the state with full strength and zero vacancies as the state government will recruit another 6,000 new personnel in various ranks of the police force.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that when he took over earlier in 2023, it was his dream to see the full strength of the Assam Police, and that now that it is gradually becoming a reality, he is very happy. He also added that with the consistent effort of the government, the Assam Police will soon be a police force with zero vacancies.

In the next couple of months, another huge batch of approximately 6500 jawans will pass out of the Police Training Centre, colleges, and academies in the state.

It may be mentioned that Thursday's passing out parade was the first such parade after the state government renamed the Police Training College, Dergaon, as the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.