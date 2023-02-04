Assam CM Himanta Biswa Vows Strict Action Against Child Marriage Till The Last Case

Major crackdown against the evil practice of child marriage in the state of Assam is underway with police arresting over 2200 people found involved in the crime across the state. The massive action has dragged all the political attention in the state with mixed reactions from the political parties.



However, Chief Minister of the state Himanta Biswa Sarma has sent a strong message with the action that such practice will not be tolerated in the state at any cost and anyone found indulging in such cases will be prosecuted according to the law. The action will continue till the last case exists in the state, he said.

Non-bailable cases under POCSO

As per reports, about 2200 people have been arrested by the police so far across the state, out of whom, 62 are Qazi, who intermediated and arranged such child marriages. It was found by the police that these Qazis used to keep two registers with them. One to keep the record of marriage for personal use and another one with age entered wrongly to show it to the government during the inspection.



According to the reports, over 4000 cases have been booked across the state including cases under POCSO Act. It is being said that those arrested under POCSO Act will be booked under the non-bailable case, while others will be booked under the bailable case. Further, the police will put these cases into court.



The massive action has attracted many political views and criticism of the BJP-led state government. Some people are alleging that they have been married for the past 7-8 years and even then police are picking on and targeting them. However, despite such allegations, the state government is looking firmly over the decision and focuses on eliminating such practices from the state till the last case exists.



Talking over the issue, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We can't allow crime to regularise in the state. If someone has committed murder about 7 years ago and the police come to know about the crime today, then action will be taken against the accused. He can't get the legal right to not get prosecuted merely because of a lapse of time. One can't even touch the body parts of a girl child below 14 years of age inappropriately. Doing so is a crime under the POCSO Act. So, the constitution needs to be followed at any cost."



"Humanity ground and consideration will not come, while the government is trying to abolish the crime of child marriage as per law. Police are bound to act as per law and take such cases to the court. It is up to the court to decide the fate of these cases. We are simply enforcing the law in the state," CM said adding that in Upper Assam there are some related cases but they are restricted. On the other hand in lower Assam the cases are comparatively very high, therefore more arrests have been made from the area.



Chief Minister has clearly said that the action will continue in the state irrespective of caste and religion. No one is going to be left, whosoever will be found involved in such cases.