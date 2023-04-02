Assam CM Himanta Flaunts Athletic Skills In Cricket Match With Guwahati HC Judges | WATCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a special cricket match with judges in Guwahati on Saturday evening. Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, judges of the High Court, the Chief Minister's cabinet colleagues, and MLAs made up the two teams.

The cricket match between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI ended in a tie and both terms were declared winners at the end of the match. The match was a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati High Court and was held at the at Judges' Field.

Nothing's more relaxing than a lively game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/ffwaGIZwIP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2023

What an exciting match!



The CM XI vs Chief Justice XI cricket match at Judges' Field, Guwahati, of which I was a part along with my Cabinet colleagues & MLAs, as part of the patinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court, ended in a tie. pic.twitter.com/I3ZNuSbkpZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2023

Assam CM saves a boundary

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who sported No 1 on his back, was seen throwing down a ball and making field changes. The match was played under floodlights. Displaying athletic ability, the Chief Minister raced across the field and even managed to save a boundary. The match ended in a draw.