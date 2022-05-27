Assam CM Himanta Sarma Comments On Batadraba Violence; 'radical Elements Active In State'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday opined on the Batadraba incident and stated that some radical elements are active in the state. Speaking about the incident where a violent mob set a local police station on fire, CM Sarma said that a probe into the matter was underway and that further action will be undertaken. The Assam CM also added that the state government is actively working towards eliminating all radical elements in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV about Assam violence, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the matter was under inquiry by the police. “We are investigating it. We have emphasised that some radical elements and fundamental elements are active in the state. I'm not talking specific to the Batadraba incident, because these are the subject matter of investigation,” he said.

“We know that some elements are active here and we are working actively to neutralise them,” the Assam CM further added. Meanwhile, reacting to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s statement on a ‘national level change in 2024’, Sarma asserted that “change will happen for the good under the renewed leadership of PM Modi.

The Assam CM’s statements on the Batadraba violence came as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued its probe on the matter. Earlier, the police claimed a possible link between the police station attack with a jihadi terror group. The state police said that a radical group may have engineered the mob attack on the police station in Assam. It is pertinent to mention here that the Nagaon district administration on Sunday had demolished the residences of five families allegedly involved in the fire incident. JCB machines were brought to demolish the houses after the Assam police released a statement that they would take strict action against those involved in the mob attack.

Police station set on fire in Assam over custodial death allegation

Following the alleged custodial death of fish trader Safiqul Islam in Assam's Batadroba, a mob turned violent and angry locals vandalised the police station by setting it on fire and also assaulted cops. According to the reports, Safiqul Islam was allegedly picked up by police on May 20 when he was on his way to the market to sell fish. The villagers alleged that the police demanded Rs 10,000 from him and when he refused to pay, he was taken to the police station. Later in the night, he was admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, a violent mob of over 200 people surrounded the police station and set it on fire.

