Assam CM Himanta Sarma 'deeply Pained' On IIT Kharagpur Student's Death In Hostel

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a third-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. He also expressed condolences to the mechanical engineering student's family and friends.

"Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Sarma tweeted.

My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xupfPtFIIx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2022

Body of IIT Kharagpur student found In his hostel room

The semi-decomposed body of Fainaz was found in his hostel room at IIT Kharagpur after the authorities broke open the bolted door as there was no communication from him for hours.

The authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the death of the student and no foul play has been suspected as of now, an official said.

Fainaz hailed from Assam's Tinsukia and had a brilliant academic record, IIT Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath said. His parents have alleged that he was murdered and demanded an investigation by the police.

"Our son who was so jovial during the family event, cannot kill himself. He was murdered. We demand that a proper inquiry be held into the events leading to his death and how he died," his mother said.

The registrar said, "We are at a loss as to why such a thing happened. He had returned from his home only a few days ago after a family function and he was a senior".

Nath said that the educational institution has several trained personnel, including from two NGOs, to prove counselling to students, if anyone is depressed.

"For the past two years due to COVID-19 curbs and lockdown, we have given more stress on counselling to students to address any crisis if we get the slightest hint of any symptom," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)