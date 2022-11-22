Assam CM Himanta Sarma Demands Law Against Love Jihad, Cites Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Campaigning for Gujarat assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday raised the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader demanded stringent law against 'love jihad'.

Addressing a gathering in Dhansura, Sarma said, "A week ago, a person named Aaftab took Shraddha to Delhi from Mumbai on the promise of marrying her. The marriage didn't take place but he cut her body into 35 pieces. The girl who is like our sister was kept in the fridge. The country today needs stringent laws against love jihad. No party other than BJP can bring law against it."

A 28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala strangled Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for 20 days at his rented home in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He later dumped the body across the city and outside over several days past midnight.

Earlier, Sarma had said that if there is no 'strong leader' in the country, then murderers like Aaftab Poonawala would appear in every city and we would not be able to safeguard our society.

"If today the country does not have a strong leader, one who considers and respects the nation as a mother, such Aaftabs will be born in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society," Sarma said in Kutch.

"So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024," Sarma added.

Court extends Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

A Delhi Court extended the police custody of Poonawala by four days while another judge allowed cops to go ahead with a polygraph test to unravel the murder. According to sources, the Polygraph test is presently being conducted

"In view of the reasons stated by investigating officer, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorised in police custody for the purpose of ensuring the conclusion of investigation in the matter. Accordingly, remand of the accused is hereby authorised in police custody for a further period of four days till November 26," Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

Separately, another court of Vijayshree Rathore permitted the police application for performing a polygraph test on Aaftab.