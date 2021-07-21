Assam: CM Himanta Sarma Flags Off Bicycle Rally To Back Lovlina Borgohain's Olympics Stint

In a move to support state boxer, Lovlina Borgohain in her quest for glory at the Tokyo Olympics, all the political leaders of Assam came together on Wednesday morning for ‘Go for Glory- Lovlina’ bicycle rally. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the event and even participated in it. The event took place from Dispur Lastgate to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. On-ground visuals show leaders riding bicycles for the 7 km rally to 'support their daughter'.

"Both ruling party & Opposition have come together for this 7 km cycle rally to support their daughter," added Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The bicycle rally was organised by BJP MLA, Biswajit Phukan who is the legislator of Lovlina's home constituency- Sarupathar.

Expressing his joy, CM Sarma also wrote 'We are so proud of Lovlina who is the first female athlete from #Assam to represent India' on his Twitter account.

Moreover, on Tuesday (July 20) the Assam Assembly had unanimously resolved to support and motivate state boxer Lovlina Borgohain in her quest for glory at the Tokyo Olympics, which gets under way on Friday. A ‘congratulatory’ proposal was also placed in the House by parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika and both Opposition and ruling party legislators welcomed the proposal and resolved to support the lone representative from Assam at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain- Olympic contingent

Standing against all odds, Borgohain has reached Tokyo Olympics after facing a difficult situation in training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Single-handedly carrying Assam's hopes, Lovlina is expected to win for India. India also has one of the largest boxing contingents in the Tokyo Olympics, with nine pugilists. India’s Boxing matches are scheduled from July 24, 2021.

India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Earlier, Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra, during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes, had revealed that India will be sending its biggest team for the event. According to Batra, the Olympic squad for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo will be 228-strong, including 119 athletes. Out of the 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. India had sent a total of 117 athletes for the 2016 Rio Olympics, which was earlier the biggest ever.