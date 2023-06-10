Assam CM Himanta Sarma Lands In Violence-hit Manipur, Meets CM Biren Singh

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Manipur CM Biren Singh on June 10 Saturday, against the backdrop of the violence in Manipur, which has led to the death of over 98 people and injured 310. Sarma, who is the convenor of the alliance of 12 non-Congress parties from the North East region - North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is on a one-day visit to Manipur. He landed in Imphal on June 10 and apart from CM Biren Singh, he is scheduled to meet MLAs and civil society members from the state.

A total of 4,014 incidents of arson have been recorded in Manipur and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. On the front of seizures, 144 stolen arms have been recovered with 11 magazines, as per the CMO’s office.

Sarma’s first visit since violence hit Manipur

This is Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state about a month ago during which the state has been rocked with widespread incidents of arson, violence and skirmishes between the people of tribal communities especially between the Meitei and Kuki tribes. The visit comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah’s four-day Manipur tour from May 29 to June 1. He also announced a series of remedial measures to stem violence, restore peace and normalcy particularly in districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and West.

Home Minister Shah among many measures also announced a CBI probe into the violence in the state following which the central probe agency has re-registered six FIRs and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT would consist of 10 officers.

HM’s efforts to bring normalcy

In a multi-pronged approach, HM Amit Shah met various stakeholders in the state to come up with a peace formula - He held discussions with leaders of Zo-Kuki civil society organisations, tribe representatives and intellectuals. Shah also met civil society organisation leaders, student bodies, tribe leaders, and women groups.

As a part of the resolution process, besides a CBI probe, Shah also assured no state officers will have any involvement in the CBI investigation, the direct benefit route will be used for sending monetary help toward rehabilitation for loss of life and property.

What did the court say about the internet ban in Manipur?

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 9) declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3, saying the high court is seized of the matter. "High court is seized of the matter. Why are you duplicating it? let it come before the regular bench," said a vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal. The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now.

Earlier, the top court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities and stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy there.