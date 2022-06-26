Assam CM Himanta Sarma Launches PM Modi's Book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' In Guwahati

On Saturday, June 25, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled, 'Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery'.

According to a statement from the Assam CM's office, the book, 'Modi@20 :Dreams Meet Delivery' which has already been launched at a national level, saw a statewide launch in Assam at Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years as head of government, starting off as Chief Minister. PM Modi was elected as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001, and has served in that position until he was chosen as India's Prime Minister in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

'It's rare to keep stirring public imagination for nearly two decades with a single thought': CM Sarma

The book elaborates on Modi’s model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society. Speaking on the occasion, CM Himanta Sarma said that Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery is ''undoubtedly an incredible book."

"This book which encapsulates the journey of the last two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of a democratically elected government is in fact an informative historical document of contemporary India. I am very happy and proud to be a part of the launch of this epoch-making book," he said.

CM Himanta Sarma praised PM Modi's journey in the last two decades in politics and said, "In a country as diverse as India, it is rare to keep stirring public imagination for nearly two decades with a single thought. However, in the last 20 years, a name, an idea, has fascinated the countrymen by making such an impossible possible. That is Narendra Modi," CM Sarma said.

Between 1989 and 2014, India experienced 25 years of coalition rule, CM Sarma continued. ''Every administration practised compromise for political interests. The common people were disappointed as a result,'' the Assam CM said. However in 2014, PM Modi made the turnaround when the BJP-led NDA government won a commanding majority in 2014, he added.

CM Himanta Sarma went on to add that the overwhelming mandate towards PM Modi in the 2019 elections was undoubtedly a reflection of the fulfilment of his dreams and hopes that he had shown to the people and his promises made to them.

The book is written by renowned authors and intellectuals such Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, and Amish Tripathi, among others, and is published by Rupa Publications India.

In the last 20 years, PM Modi has led the nation through a profound transition that is detailed and illustrated in the book, which is an anthology of essays written by distinguished authors.

To conclude, CM Sarma thanked and congratulated every member of the BlueKart Digital Foundation for compiling the book and getting it translated in Assamese to make it feasible for readers of different sections of society to read the book.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@HimantaBiswa