Assam CM Himanta Sarma Participates In Bihu Husori Celebrations In Guwahati

Celebrating the Assamese New Year and Bohag Bihu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took part in festivities as he participated in the Bihu Husori performance put on by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at his residence in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter and shared the video of the performance. "Bihu Husori at my residence," he tweeted on Thursday along with a video.

"My Bohag Bihu was made specially memorable this time due to a delightful Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at my residence this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed the lively performance in the company of my wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma," he said in an another tweet.

The event was also attended by Cabinet Ministers UG Brahma and Bimal Borah, Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs including Govinda Basumtary, Jolen Daimary, Jayanta Basumatary, Lawrence Islary, Bhupen Boro, Ranjit Basumtary. The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro and Deputy CEM Jiron Basumatary were also present.

"On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state as well as to the Assamese people at home and abroad... Bihu greetings to the people. The last 2 years were difficult for everyone. This time we don't have Covid cases in Assam, people must celebrate Bihu in its proper spirit," Sarma said on Thursday at an event in Guwahati according to the ANI.

Bohag Bihu/ Rongali Bihu

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falling in the second week of April every year, and it marks the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu is being observed from April 14 to April 16. Besides the cow worship, the people observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. There are three types of Bihu based on the yearly weather calendar: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the celebrations of Bihu have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.