Assam CM Himanta Sarma Renews Demand For Outlawing PFI; AIUDF MLA Avers 'ban RSS First'

After Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded a ban on PFI, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam told Republic TV on Thursday that RSS should be banned first. According to him, Sarma was saying such things to cover up the purported custodial death in Batadrava. While claiming to not know much about PFI, Islam sought to defend it by terming it a "social organization". Contrasting its activities with that of RSS, he alleged that the latter had supported the British during the freedom struggle and wanted to abrogate the Indian Constitution.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam remarked, "The Assam government and the police are committing one mistake after the other in the Batadrava incident. The CM is saying this to hide these mistakes. The people of Assam don't know anything about PFI. The people of Assam know about RSS. RSS is an organization that wants to create a Hindu nation and finish our Constitution. RSS is an organization that has not participated in the freedom struggle but supported the British."

He added, "A custodial death took place. The allegation is that one person was beaten to death by the police. Is the CM making false statements to cover up this? The relatives of the person who was beaten to death came to the police station and vandalised the premises. The police was present there. It should have broken their legs and sent them away from there. There are 20-25 police personnel in one police station. It means that the police conspired and allowed some people to vandalised the police station so that their issue remains under the wraps."

"If there is a ban on PFI, RSS should be banned one year before that. You must have seen the RSS cadre carrying out processions in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh with weapons, swords, pistols and guns. I have never seen PFI like this. From what I have searched on the internet, PFI is a social organization. The court should investigate it. But my appeal to the court is that investigate RSS also. Examine the activities of RSS and PFI and ban the organization whose activities are bad," the Assam legislator elaborated.

Assam CM demands ban on PFI

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that PFI had a role in the violence that took place in Batadrava. On the afternoon of May 21, an irate mob set the Batadrava Police Station on fire following the alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam, a local fish trader. Claiming that PFI and its student wing Campus Front of India wanted to destabilise Assam, he expressed hope that the Centre will give due consideration to the request of the Assam government to ban the aforesaid organizations.