Assam CM Himanta Sarma Says 'era Of Militancy Over' As TLA, UGPO Militants Lay Down Arms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the era of tribal militancy has ended in the state. His remarks came after the two militant outfits - the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and the United Gorkha Peoples Organisation (UGPO) - formally surrendered and laid down their arms.

"Two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms. With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam," CM Sarma said.

UGPO was established in 2007 and was active in Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Biswanath districts. It also had a presence in Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

TLA was formed in 2014 and was active in Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, and Morigaon districts while it had cadres from Kamrup Metropolitian and Karbi Anglong districts as well.

Speaking to the media, Sarma also announced the number of vehicles in CM's convoy in Guwahati will be reduced to six. "The travel of Assam CM with 22 vehicles created a lot of problems for people so, the number of vehicles has been reduced to six," he said.

Militants belonging to UGPO and TLA formally surrendered before the Assam CM on Thursday. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is relentlessly pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lasting peace in Assam. He said that ex-members of Gorkha and Tiwa militant groups UGPO and TLA have decided to join the mainstream.

"Inspired by PM and Hon HM Sri @AmitShah, in last two years we've managed to have all major militant groups surrender arms, and join the mainstream. I urge ULFA (I) & KLO, two remaining major extremist groups, to come forward & sit in peace talks with GoI," Sarma said.

"Two Bru-Reang groups in the Barak Valley will surrender in the coming days. We will try to complete the process and settle them by February," he said.

According to Police, as many of 277 types of arms, grenades, and 720 rounds of ammunition were surrendered by both outfits. A financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was also distributed to former members of RNLF, UPRF, NSLA, NLFB and ADF for their rehabilitation.