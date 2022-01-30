Assam CM Himanta Sarma Thanks PM Modi For Acknowledging State's Efforts To Curb Poaching

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address to the nation in the 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Assam Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude for his state's mention in the year's first edition of the monthly radio show. PM Modi, on the 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat, shared that the CM Biswa-led state has witnessed a steady decline in the poaching of rhinoceros. The fact was brought to the fore when PM Modi enumerated several environmental issues and asked people to show compassion towards all living creatures.

"My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for acknowledging the efforts of our Govt & people in conserving the world-famous one-horned rhino of Assam. From 37 in 2013 & 32 in 2014, the number of rhino killings dropped sharply to 2 in 2020 & just 1 in 2021," CM Biswa shared on Twitter.

'Compassion for every living being is our culture': PM Modi

During the episode, PM Modi said, "Love for nature and compassion for every living being is our culture and our nature also. A glimpse of our culture was seen when a Tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid adieu to the world. People used to call this tigress Collarwali Tigress. People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated the world over."

Sharing the data, PM Modi informed that 37 rhinos were killed in 2013, 32 in 2017, which came down to only two in 2020, which then became one in 2021. "I appreciate the resolve of the people of Assam to save the rhinoceros," the Prime Minister said.

85th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Furthermore, PM Modi announced some of the Padma Award recipients of this year, taking names such as Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur, and Amai Mahalinga Naik. PM Modi, while speaking about their achievements, called them the “unsung heroes of our country.”

Addressing the recent merging of the eternal flames of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at National War Memorial, PM Modi said that the countrymen welcomed the move. “We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate & the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen & the families of martyrs had tears in their eyes,” PM Modi said.