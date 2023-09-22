Assam CM Himanta Sarma's No-holds Barred Attack On Rajasthan Govt, Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took potshots at the Rajasthan government saying that instead of resolving differences with party colleague Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot kept his MLAs in a 5-star hotel for 35 days in the year 2020.

While addressing a rally in Kota, Sarma said, "Instead of talking to Sachin Pilot over their differences, Congress kept its MLAs in a 5-star hotel for 35 days. To gain power at any cost, Congress resorted to corruption. No party has done this kind of act."

Sarma speaks on prices of petrol in Rajasthan

He further slammed Rajasthan Government over the prices of petrol and diesel.

"In Assam, the price of petrol for everyone is Rs 98 per litre. We are 3,000 km away from Delhi and in Rajasthan, the price of petrol is Rs 108 per litre. If the petrol and diesel prices and electricity charges are higher in Rajasthan, then think about the inflation here," he said.

Congress party 'a traitor': Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, terming the Congress party a "traitor" for promising a monthly money scheme to the people of Telangana but not implementing the same in Rajasthan.

Speaking in Jodhpur ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, he said, "Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we'll add Rs 2500 to the bank accounts of women. If you could promise that in Telangana then why don't you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word and are not two different words".

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

(With inputs from ANI)