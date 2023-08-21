Assam CM Asks Citizens To Send Suggestions On Polygamy Ban

Quick links:
Assam CM Himanta Sarma asks citizens for suggestions on Polygamy ban; deadline on Aug 30 | Image: PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the people to send suggestions on the proposed law to ban Polygamy in the State. As per the government-issued notice, the suggestions can be sent to the State Government by August 30, 2023, through email or post. This comes on the sidelines of the Assam assembly session which will commence on September 11, 2023.
Taking to X (formally Twitter), Assam CM shared a notice which stated that the State Government has constituted an expert committee to study the legislative competence of the assembly to enact a law banning Polygamy and has submitted its report which recommends:
Considering these principles, the State of Assam would have the legislative competence to enact a State Legislature to end Polygamy.
The notice stated, "Members of the public are now invited to share their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in the State of Assam. The suggestions can be sent by August 30, 2023, through email to lawonpolygamy@assam.gov.in or submitted to Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Assam Secretariat, Dispur -781006 either through post or through email to home.assam@gov.in".
Here's the Notice
In May 2023, the Assam Government formed a committee to study the legality of legislative action to ban 'Polygamy' in Assam. The four-member panel was led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Justice Rumi Phukan, and other members including Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, and Gauhati HC advocate Nekibur Zaman.