Assam CM Asks Citizens To Send Suggestions On Polygamy Ban

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the people to send suggestions on the proposed law to ban Polygamy in the State. As per the government-issued notice, the suggestions can be sent to the State Government by August 30, 2023, through email or post. This comes on the sidelines of the Assam assembly session which will commence on September 11, 2023.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Assam CM shared a notice which stated that the State Government has constituted an expert committee to study the legislative competence of the assembly to enact a law banning Polygamy and has submitted its report which recommends:

The Indian Constitution grants authority to the Union and States to enact legislation on certain subjects. Marriage falls under the concurrent list enabling both the Center and the States to pass laws on it.

Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution provide freedom of conscience and the right to practice religion. However, these rights are not absolute and are subject to public order, morality, health, and legislative provisions for social welfare and reform. The courts have clarified that religious practices must be essential and integral to religion to receive protection.

With respect to Islam, the courts have held that having more than one wife is not an essential part of the religion. Legislation limiting the number of wives does not interfere with the right to practice religion and is within the scope of "social welfare and reform". Hence laws favouring monogamy do not violate Article 25.

Considering these principles, the State of Assam would have the legislative competence to enact a State Legislature to end Polygamy.

The notice stated, "Members of the public are now invited to share their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in the State of Assam. The suggestions can be sent by August 30, 2023, through email to lawonpolygamy@assam.gov.in or submitted to Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Assam Secretariat, Dispur -781006 either through post or through email to home.assam@gov.in".

Here's the Notice

In May 2023, the Assam Government formed a committee to study the legality of legislative action to ban 'Polygamy' in Assam. The four-member panel was led by retired Gauhati High Court judge Justice Rumi Phukan, and other members including Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, and Gauhati HC advocate Nekibur Zaman.