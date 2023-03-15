Assam CM Himanta Says HC Not Offended For Using POCSO Against Child Marriage Offenders

Addressing the state Assembly, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Guwahati High Court is not offended for using the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused in the government's drive against child marriage.

The Assam CM told the state Assembly said that there are more than 1000 accused in prison and have not been granted bail despite no objection from the state.

"I deny that the High Court is offended for using POSCO against the offenders. My Advocate General has told me clearly, that the court has not made any such remark. I would like to ask all not to defame Assam. More than 1000 accused are inside the jail and have not got bail, despite no objection by the State, the court has not granted bail," Assam CM Himanta Biswa said.

Assam child marriage: '494 persons convicted for child marriage, POCSO since 2017', says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Monday, the Assam government said that 494 persons of the 8,773 who were charge-sheeted for child marriage and the POCSO Act have been convicted since 2017. A total of 6,174 individuals have also been released on bail.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, Assam CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said a total of 4,049 persons have been the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 since 2017 to February 2023 and 8908 individuals have been arrested under POCSO Act, 2012 in the same period.

“Out of the total number of persons thus arrested, a total of 8,773 numbers of persons are charge-sheeted, a total of 494 persons are convicted and a total of 6,174 persons are released on bail,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the written reply to the query.

He further said that 134 boys below the permissible age limit of 21 years got married in Assam to date and a total of 2,975 girls got married below the permissible age of 18 years.