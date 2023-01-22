Last Updated:

Assam CM Himanta Speaks To Shah Rukh Khan At 2 AM; Ensures Security At Movie Screening

Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Assam CM Himanta over the phone on Sunday, expressing concern over a protest in Guwahati against his new film "Pathaan".

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed his concern to the Assam CM over violent protest in Guwahati against his movie "Pathaan". (Image: Twitter)


Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone on Sunday, expressing concern over a protest in Guwahati against his new film "Pathaan". The CM informed about this development saying he has assured the Bollywood actor that the state government will maintain law and order. 

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Sarma said that Shah Rukh Khan called him at around 2 AM on Sunday. "He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state government to maintain law and order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

Shah Rukh speaks with CM Himanta

The development comes a day after CM Himanta had said "who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan" while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, 

On Friday, Bajrang Dal activists stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati where Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was slated to be screened, tearing down its posters and burning them. When reporters on Saturday asked CM Himanta about this incident, he said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film Pathaan... Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter." Adding further he said, "Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed."

Notably, the Bollywood actor and his movie ‘Pathaan’ are facing a backlash from right-wing groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

(With inputs from PTI)

