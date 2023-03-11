Assam CM Himanta Tweets Photos Of Tigers Reclaiming Their Terrority Post Eviction Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter, to share photographs of two tigers after an eviction drive at Bura Chapori Reserved Forest (RF).

“The Big Cat comes back home! Beautiful sightings of not just one but two majestic tigers by our camera traps days after an eviction drive at Bura Chapori RF. ( 7th & 9th March). We are committed to reclaiming the land which rightfully belongs to Assam’s diverse flora & fauna,” Sarma tweeted.

The encroachment drive

Notably, after clearing the Pabho reserve forest in Lakhimpur district from illegal encroachment,the Assam government began an eviction drive to clear ‘encroachment’ in Bura Chapori sanctuary in Sonitpur district.

The Sonitpur and Nagaon district authorities launched an eviction campaign on February 14 against people who they claimed had "illegally occupied" about 1892 hectares of the wildlife sanctuary's land.

To prevent any untoward occurrence during the anti-encroachment drive, more than 2000 security personnel, including paramilitary, home guards, CRPF, and Assam police, have been deployed in the region.

The district administrations of Sonitpur and Nagaon claim that several public lands in the vicinity have been unlawfully occupied by encroachers, and that the administrations have already given them notifications to leave the areas one month ago.

Over 11000 people were illegally residing on the encroached land, but the majority of them have already fled after the eviction notice was issued a month ago.

2500 homes, mosques, and unauthorised school structures have been built on more than 1900 hectares of property close to the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary, according to the administration.