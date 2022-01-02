Assam CM Himanta Urges Govt Employees To Spend Time With Parents During Special Holidays

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested state government employees to spend quality time with parents or in-laws during special holidays on January 6 and January 7. He urged them to rededicate themselves for building a new Assam with the blessings of their parents.

Assam government employees will get two casual offs and two days of holidays in the first week of January. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has also allowed ministers to spend time with their families during this time.

10,000 cheques given under microfinance loan waiver scheme in Assam

In another development on Sunday, CM Himanta distributed more than 10,000 cheques to waive microfinance loans availed by women of Biswanath and Dhemaji districts. Altogether 12,600 women beneficiaries from Biswanath and 11,000 in Dhemaji have been covered under the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021, CMO said.

5000 women each in the two districts were provided financial support during separate programmes of CM during the day. To fulfil BJP's poll promise, Himanta Sarma in November had rolled out a microfinance loan waiver scheme, benefitting nearly 24 lakh women in the state.

The government has divided loans into three categories. Those under the first category will get Rs 25,000 to continue maintaining good credit discipline. In category 2, reliefs will be provided to those whose payments are overdue by 1-89 days. In Category 3, borrowers whose accounts have become non-performing assets (NPA) will be covered.