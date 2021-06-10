Assam CM Himanta Urges Minorities Over Population Control; Makes Pitch For Family Planning

Marking the completion of one month as Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday controversially appealed to the state's minority community to adopt 'decent family norms' to bring down population growth and control land encroachment issues in the northeastern state. The Assam Chief Minister said that his government wants to work with the minority community to reduce the population burden so that 'social menaces like poverty' can be eradicated.

As per the 2011 census, the total population of Assam was 31,169,272 and expected to reach 34.18 million by 2021. The total population of the state has increased from 26,638,407 to 31,169,272 in the last ten years with a growth rate of 16.93%

"We want to work with the minority community to reduce the population burden so that social menaces like poverty can be eradicated. I appeal to the minority community to adopt decent family norms. I would like to work with all the stakeholders to promote family planning," the Assam Chief Minister said at the press conference on Thursday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that he wishes to work with all stakeholders, including minority organizations like the AIUDF and All Assam Minority Students' Union to tackle the population growth in the state, adding that the Assam government is going to take few more steps. Moreover, Sarma promised that his government will work towards educating the women of the community so that the problem can be tackled effectively.

The previous BJP government in Assam had introduced the population policy in 2017. As per the policy, people with more than two children were restricted from securing government jobs. Significantly, it also barred such people from contesting panchayat and municipal elections. However, the policy is yet to be implemented in the state.

Assam CM vows to evict encroachers

Vowing to protect Assamese identity, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said encroachers and intruders would be evicted from all parts of Assam. The CM visited Sipajhar, Darrang with Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, BJP MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbhongshi and former MLA Gurujyoti Das.

"Today I visited Gorukhuti in Sipajhar, Darrang and travelled in a country boat to inspect the riverine areas that were encroached by illegal settlers near Dholpur Shiva Mandir. 120 bigha land of the temple under encroachment of illegal occupants in the area have been freed by Assam Police and district administration. Such squatters would be evicted from all parts of Assam to protect our land and the Assamese identity from encroachers and intruders," tweeted Sarma.