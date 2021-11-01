Assam CM Himanta's Son Joins Top Law School In Bengaluru; Netas Pour In Their Wishes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's son Nandil Biswa Sarma has joined the prestigious National law school in Bengaluru, informed the CM via Twitter on October 31.

Swelled with pride, Sarma shared a picture of himself with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, daughter Sukanya Sarma and Nandil Biswa from their visit to Karnataka. In his Twitter post, Sarma captioned the picture, "Nandil has started a new journey of his life from this hostel room today. We just dropped him in the law School with lots of blessings".

The CM's wife also tweeted a picture of her family on the micro-blogging site with a caption that read, "Family time …Dropped my son for his future studies. It’s a happy-sad moment as a mom. Strength really drains out."

Besides this, Sarma had also shared a video of his son's speech from 2019, which the latter delivered as captain of the Uttarakhand-based Doon School. Nandil, who graduated from the boarding school two years ago, revealed in his speech that he was initially hesitant to even step out of his allotted room but managed to become the school captain before leaving the institution.

Meanwhile, best wishes are pouring in for the minister's family regarding Nandil's success. Ministers like Ashok Singhal from the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs in Assam forwarded his blessings as he wrote, "Best wishes to Nandil for this journey. May Maa Kamakhya bless him to achieve everything he aspires".

BJP's National General Secretary Dilip Saikia also joined in to offer his best wishes on Twitter writing, "Best wishes to Nandil. May Maa Kamakhya bless him with success", along with former Rajya Sabha member Ajay Sancheti who wrote, "Best wishes to him".

CM Sarma himself carries a doctorate degree and also practiced law at the Guwahati High Court from 1996 to 2001. He completed his graduation and post-graduation in Political Science from Cotton College, Guwahati in 1990 and 1992 respectively and earned his L.L.B. degree from Government Law College, Guwahati.

He obtained a Ph.D. degree from Guwahati University. Taking over from Sarbanand Sonowal, the BJP leader was sworn in as the state Chief Minister in May this year.

Image: Twitter/@HimantaBiswa