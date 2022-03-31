Assam CM Lauds Centre's Decision To Reduce AFSPA; 'PM Modi Has Taken A Bold Decision'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, March 31, welcomed the Central government's decision to reduce disturbed areas in Assam under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). He said that 60% of Assam's area will be out of AFSPA purview and the disturbed areas will now be confined only to 31,724.94 sq km. AFSPA will be reduced from midnight today (March 31).

"Assam was declared a disturbed area in 1990. Since then AFSPA was in force continuously. So far 62 times the government of Assam has extended AFSPA since 1990. Today, PM Modi has taken a bold decision to withdraw AFSPA from the areas wherever it is not required," CM Sarma said.

AFSPA to be withdrawn 'from 60% of our territory': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma noted that AFSPA was withdrawn due to the improvement of the law and order situation in the state. "Historic Bodo Accord was a landmark. Following this, all factions of NDFB joined the mainstream. Karbi insurgents also signed an Accord. Talks on with various other groups," he said.

"Assam will withdraw AFSPA completely from midnight today, except in nine districts and one subdivision. It will be withdrawn from 60% of our territory. AFSPA will be withdrawn from complete lower, central and north Assam from midnight today," Sarma said.

He also informed that the Army will move out from areas where AFSPA has been removed. "They will be ready for deployment but they will not carry counter-insurgency operations. Unified Command Structure will continue to exist but will be for only the areas where AFSPA is still in place," the Assam CM said.

From tonight AFSPA will be withdrawn completely from most parts of Assam except for Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat and in Lakhipur Subdivision in Cachar district, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar district excluding Lakhipur subdivision, the Assam CM informed.

Centre reduces AFSPA from Northeastern states

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central government has decided to reduce disturbed areas under the AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

Meanwhile, officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the Centre's decision will considerably reduce areas under AFSPA with effect from April 1. However, the officials also made it clear that AFSPA has not been completely removed.

Disturbed area notification is in force in the whole of Assam since 1990. With the step, the officials said, 23 districts of Assam are now being removed completely and one district partially from the effect of AFSPA with effect from April 1.

AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. In 2005, the Justice Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended the repeal of AFSPA and suggested an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by inserting a new Chapter with respect to the Northeastern states