Assam CM Meets 150 Religious Scholars To Discuss Issues Concerning Muslim Population

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met 150 scholars of the Muslim community on Sunday to get their views on the Population control policy. It was an interactive session, true to the spirit of its name, 'Alaap Alochana Empowering the Religious Minorities', the CM said.

The discussion centered around socio-economic issues affecting the indigenous Muslim population of Assam and was held in presence of various cabinet ministers.

"We have discussed various issues concerning religious minorities and indigenous Muslims who have a rich cultural heritage. Assamese Muslims should be protected. However, in the broader landscape, population explosion in some parts of the state has posed a real threat for the development of the state, more particularly in an economic sense. If we have to be at top 5 states, then we need to control our population," CM Sarma told the media, following the meeting.

Assam Govt to form 8 sub-committees

To achieve population control, the Chief Minister emphasized that 8 subgroups will be constituted to work on various fronts like health, education, population stabilization, cultural identity, financial inclusion, women empowerment, and skill development. A Chairman from the community and a Member Secretary from the government in each sub-group will come up with recommendations on their assigned matters within 3 months.

After this, the government will prepare a roadmap for the empowerment of the indigenous Muslim community and implement it over the next 5 years.

A series of meetings will be held in the coming weeks, on the two-child policy. The next meeting will be held with the Migrant Muslim community on population control, said CM Sarma.

Earlier on June 19, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing govt benefits. He has touted to pass the bill in the coming Monsoon Session, implementing the policy in the state.