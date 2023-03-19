Assam CM On Moving Amritpal Singh Aides To Dibrugarh: 'It's Police-to-police Cooperation'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the cooperation between the Punjab and Assam police after four aides of Amritpal Singh were moved to Dibrugarh. The supporters of the Waris Punjab De chief have been lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after they were moved with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police, the reason for which has not been disclosed.

"When arrests were made in Assam once, we sent officials to the Bhagalpur jail in Bihar for security purposes. Maybe Punjab Police wants to stay in Assam for a few days. This is police-to-police cooperation, so there's nothing much to say on it," the Assam CM said.

As of now, the police have even refused to reveal the names of Amritpal's aides in custody for security reasons. All this is part of the crackdown launched by the Punjab Police on Waris Punjab De members who pushed Amritsar into chaos last February for the release of Lovepreet Singh. Hundreds of members stormed the Ajnala Police station with swords and sticks and engaged in a brawl with the police that injured several officers.

So far, 78 members of the group have been arrested by Punjab Police and are being questioned over the whereabouts of absconding Amritpal.

Amritpal on the run, father defends his son

Amritpal was last seen in Mehatpur of Jalandhar and managed to flee despite the Punjab Police intercepting his Mercedes SUV. Sources say, his uncle Harjeet was driving the vehicle. An FIR has been registered in Jalandhar against Amritpal who vanished with his three aides. While the police are on his trail, the Waris Punjab De chief's father says that the manhunt is a conspiracy against his son. "We also fear a fake encounter," his father told Republic TV.

"The government is uselessly triggering the issue instead of focusing on their work. They are not able to control drugs in the state and the law and order situation. Leaving everything, they are after him. In my view, Amritpal is doing a job to save the lives of many people," he said.