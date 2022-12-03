Last Updated:

Assam CM Receives Interim Report On Satra Land Issue; 22.5% Land Of 303 Satras Encroached

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received an interim report of the Commission for Review and Assessment of the Problems of Satra Land encroachment.

Ajay Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday received an interim report from the Commission for Review and Assessment of the Problems of Satra Land encroachment in the state. The 3-member commission in their interim report has revealed shocking details about the Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) land encroachment reality. 

In the report, the commission stated that they visited 303 Satras in 11 districts in Assam and handed over the complied data in the interim report to the Assam CM. The commission in its report stated that 33,265.7 bighas (8,413.89 ha) of land is under the possession of the Satras and out of that, 7,504.2 bighas (1,898.04 ha) has been encroached upon. This means that about 22.5% of the 303 Satras' land has been encroached on by illegal migrants.

The encroachment is shockingly high in the Barpeta district with 5,545 bighas, followed by the Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts. Notably, the 3-member commission, with Amguri Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pradeep Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia as members, was formed as per an Assam Cabinet resolution last year. It is pertinent to mention that the Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organisations of the state have alleged that a large number of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers.

According to ANI, CM Himanta said that the interim report shall now be administratively reviewed and follow-up action, in accordance with the law of the land, will be taken accordingly. The Chief Minister exuded confidence the commission would continue to work with the same level of zeal and dedication till the submission of the final report.

Satra land issue

Speaking to Republic TV, Mrinal Saikia (commission member) said, "Whether it’s a Satra land, whether it is any vacant government land, it is always immigrants Muslims (on it). They originated from West Bengal, East Bangladesh, and that’s not only the problem for Satra but for every vacant government land."

Meanwhile, Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said that the eviction drive will start after the full report submission. "7,504 bighas encroached illegally. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma constituted a commission. The commission will submit its report and after it, eviction will start... The encroachment happened under the previous government of Congress," Kalita tod Republic.

