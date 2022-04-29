After reports claimed that Rs 29 crore was spent on 8,000 vehicles to bring people to Assam's Diphu and Dibrugarh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted the allegations and called them a "malicious propaganda".

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had retweeted a post on Thursday which claimed that Rs 29.34 crore was spent on ferrying people to PM Modi's rally site. "What?!! 29 Cr on 8000 Vehicles! for a day's visit of Modi!! No wonder the govt is selling Banks, Railways & LIC," Bhushan said.

What?!! 29 Cr on 8000 Vehicles! for a days visit of Modi!!

No wonder the govt is selling Banks, Railways & LIC https://t.co/D7HNgyIHGT — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 28, 2022

According to a post shared by Bhushan, a total of 8,150 vehicles were used for PM's programme in Dibrugarh and Diphu. The post also mentioned that GST will be calculated on actuals as per the Government's prescribed rate.

Denying the reports, Himanta Biswa Sarma called them false and misleading. He said that the state government has not spent any amount on transportation of people to PM's program on Thursday.

"I wish to categorically state that Govt of Assam has not spent any amount for transportation of people to Hon PM’s program on April 28, 2022, in Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. We would like to deny this as false and misleading. This is malicious propaganda," Sarma tweeted.

Efforts on to revoke AFSPA completely from NE, cheap and effective treatment for all: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while speaking at a rally in Diphu, stated that efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the northeast region. Later, addressing a rally at Dibrugarh after inaugurating seven cancer care centres and laying the foundation stone for seven others, PM said that he does not want anyone to fall ill but if they do, we have built hospitals for them to get the best treatment without any financial burden.

Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally, PM Modi said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.