Assam CM Revokes FIR Against Mizoram MP As 'goodwill Gesture'; Bats For Amicable Solution

In a gesture of 'goodwill', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, revoked the FIR against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his alleged “threatening statement” against Assam police. Stating that he has noted Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute amicably, he said that the FIR was being rescinded, but cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. Assam and Mizoram are currently embroiled in a border tussle amid the recent faceoff where six policemen and one civilian were killed in Assam.

Himanta revokes FIR against Mizoram MP

To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena , Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

The Assam Police had summoned Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on August 1 for questioning over his alleged “threatening statement” over the border clash. Speaking outside Parliament Wednesday, Vanlalvena reportedly said, “More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.”

Official sources said a team of Assam Police CID, which has arrived in Delhi, visited Vanlalvena’s residence and the Mizoram House looking for him and pasted a notice on his residence. Sources said police do not require the approval of the Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman to record an MP’s statement, but need their permission, as the case may be, before arresting an MP. He was told to appear before the Officer-In-Charge of the Dholai police station in Assam’s Cachar district at 11 am on August 1 “without fail”.

Assam-Mizo clashes

On July 26, five policemen and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte. Later, policeman Shyamprasad Dusat succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven. Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured and were treated in Silchar Hospital. Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred and Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured.

Assam has claimed that Mizoram breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in deaths. However, Mizoram claimed that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

After the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah, the two chief ministers, who were indulging in a war of words, have agreed to resolve the crisis and both states' police personnel have now returned from the disputed spot. While MHA has ordered the deployment of CRPF at the disputed site, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal stated that Mizoram has not retreated from its post. Moreover, Mizoram has filed an FIR against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and 200 unidentified Assam police personnel to which Sarma agreed to co-operate if the case is transferred to a neutral agency. Later, Mizoram rescinded the FIR.