Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Lauds His Govt's Farm Policy On Kisan Day

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded his government's record on agriculture and farmer policies on the occasion of Kisan Day which is observed as a tribute to former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. The CM took to Twitter to share his work on the sector.

Farmers are the backbone of Assam's economy. On #KisanDiwas, my tributes to former Prime Minister and champion of India’s peasants, Chaudhary Charan Singh.



We are committed towards development of our farmers and steadily moving towards the aim of doubling farm income by 2022. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 23, 2019

CM flaunts CMSGUY

Sonowal also highlighted his signature farm policy, Chief Minister Samgra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) which was launched in 2016 and aims to double farm income by 2021-22. Under CMSGUY, massive investments are planned in rural areas for complete rural empowerment in a period of five years in a focused and concerted manner.

The ambitious CMSGUY is a holistic mission for socio-economic development of farmers. We have provided subsidy on loans and financial support to procure agriculture tools to our farmers. #KisanDiwas — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 23, 2019

Assam exporting to London, Singapore

SM Sarbanand Sonowal also claimed that farm products of Assam are being exported to big destinations like London, Adu Dhabi and Singapore. He said that the youth of the State are undertaking organic farming as a profession and helping in the sector's advancement.

Led by the vision of PM @narendramodi ji, Assam is witnessing a new dawn in the agri sector. Our farmers are exporting produce to London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore. Youths are taking up progressive farming & driving an organic boom. I believe we will continue on this path of progress. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 23, 2019

