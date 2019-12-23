The Debate
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Lauds His Govt's Farm Policy On Kisan Day

General News

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded his government's record on agriculture and farmer policies on the occasion of Kisan Day

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded his government's record on agriculture and farmer policies on the occasion of Kisan Day which is observed as a tribute to former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. The CM took to Twitter to share his work on the sector. 

CM flaunts CMSGUY

Sonowal also highlighted his signature farm policy, Chief Minister Samgra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) which was launched in 2016 and aims to double farm income by 2021-22. Under CMSGUY, massive investments are planned in rural areas for complete rural empowerment in a period of five years in a focused and concerted manner.

Assam exporting to London, Singapore

SM Sarbanand Sonowal also claimed that farm products of Assam are being exported to big destinations like London, Adu Dhabi and Singapore. He said that the youth of the State are undertaking organic farming as a profession and helping in the sector's advancement.

Published:
