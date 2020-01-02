Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Shown Black Flags In Barpeta And Nalbari

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by the anti-CAA protesters in the Barpeta and Nalbari districts on Wednesday. This came nearly at the time when the Chief Minister, on Wednesday, slammed the Congress and the Left parties for allegedly misleading the nation over CAA. Black flags were shown to Sonowal as he was travelling to the ashram of Krishnaguru Sewashram, of which he is a disciple.

Reportedly, the activists from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) were involved in the act. The protestors also shouted anti-CAA and anti-government slogans. These incidents took place while Sonowal's convoy was passing through Nalbari and Barpeta districts.

As per reports, the activists of the AJYCP first showed him black flags at Kharjara near Nalbari town despite the presence of policemen who detained the protesters. AASU workers then reportedly waved black flags at the chief minister near Solmara and shouted slogans against the CAA and the BJP government.

Sonowal in his earlier tweet had assured the people of Assam that it was the government's primary motive to protect the interests of indigenous Assamese citizens.

CM Sonowal slams Congress over CAA

Numerous lies have been by Congress and Left parties regarding #CAA.



Safeguarding the indigenous people of Assam is our prime concern. We will not allow anything to happen against our people's interest: CM — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 1, 2020

Police's action against the protestors

Officials said the police used "mild lathi-charge" to whisk away the protestors at Solmara.

"It was a brutal attack by the police. AASU activist Sandan Bezbaruah is critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nalbari," AASU Organising Secretary Himan Barman said.

The police also detained AJYCP leaders Hemen Kalita and Dhiraj Kalita from the locations of the protests. Sonowal faced black flags for the third time at Sarukhetri in Barpeta by protesters who also played traditional musical instruments such as 'Bhortal' (cymbals) and 'Khol' (two-sided drum).

West Bengal Governor Shown Black Flags

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University in late December, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university.

Visuals showed that the students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' were shouting slogans at the governor. The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been to enter the premises. Dhankar arrived at the university to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

(With Agency Inputs)

