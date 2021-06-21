Assam CM Sarma Clarifies On 2-child Policy; Questioned By Arnab Goswami On Communal Charge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stands firm on his decision to implement the contentious two-child policy to regulate population growth in the state, a move that has irked the Opposition. The Assam government is set to implement a population control policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. On allegations that the policy is targeted to crackdown at a particular community, Sarma in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami presented statistics, saying that the growth in Assam’s population has led to an acute rise in poverty and lack of resources.

Himanta Sarma, when questioned by Arnab Goswami, answered it is not a communal policy because it is being implemented with the consensus of various stakeholders, including leaders of various communities.

“In Assam, the Muslim population is growing at 29% against the Hindu population growing at 8-10%. There is a lot of poverty and a lack of resources. Our tribal and Hindu population are receding but the 2001-11 census shows that the Muslim population is growing continuously at 29%. The state is facing acute poverty and the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is high on that side,” CM Sarma told Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday.

'It is about population, not community'

Sarma further added that several prominent and familiar personalities from the Muslim community in Assam have spearheaded the agitation for population control in order to eradicate poverty. “So, the policy is not communal. It has nothing to do with a community,” he added.

“When the population goes high, the whole state faces flak. Because we do not have enough hospitals and other resources. If the Muslim community in Assam says we do not want to control the population, it is fine. But then, my request to the national audience is that when our MMR and IMR report is high, do not defame Assam. When illiteracy reports high, do not defame Assam. Recently, NITI Aayog had published an SDG report saying that Assam’s MMR and IMR are high and gender justice is very negative. In such a case, we have to improve our state and create a bright future for all of us. It is not about Hindus and Muslims. The policy will also apply to the Hindu population,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s allegations that Himanta Sarma was acting like a ‘dictator’ in the state, the CM said, “Owaisi has no stake in Assam.”

“I am in constant touch with various stakeholders. I have called various Muslim leaders for consensus. We are on the same page. Owaisi does not know that Muslim people are dying hungry in my state every day. It is my constitutional duty to take care of Hindus and Muslims equally and affectionately. So I am trying to do something which is the need of the hour for the development of my state. I don’t need to take cognisance of IUML or Owaisi on this,” he said firmly.

The Assam government is mooting a population policy, which will enable only families with not more than two children to avail benefits under certain state government schemes. Assam currently has a two-child norm, along with requirements of minimum educational qualifications and functional sanitary toilets, for contesting in gaon panchayat polls as per an amendment in 2018 to the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.