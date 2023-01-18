Assam CM Shares Pictures Rhinos Spotted At Pabho Reserve Forest In Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of rhinos at the Pabho Reserve Forest in Assam's Lakhimpur on Tuesday. The Chief Minister wrote: "Happy to share that 3 rhinos have been spotted in Pabho Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur, days after our drive resulted in freeing of 4163 ha (32000 bigha) of land in the Reserve Forest from encroachment."

"The gentle giant returning to Pabho Reserve Forest is a wonderful news for all wildlife enthusiasts", he added.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drove to the state zoo in Guwahati all by himself to inspect development work. He also tweeted about his experience of visiting the Assam Zoo and seeing animals and birds from close proximity.

He said, "Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the Assam Zoo, having glimpses of the animals & birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch & decided that our Govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region."

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said not a single one-horned rhino in Assam was poached in 2022. Strict vigilance by armed commandos, forest officials, and the use of "sophisticated technology" has helped Assam to achieve this target.

Sarma also stated that this aim was realised by Assam after about 20 years. He said, "It has probably been 20-25 years since Assam reported no poaching of even a single rhino in a year."