Assam CM Speaks To Republic Amid Border Row With Mizoram; Puts Faith In CRPF For Normalcy

As the 150-year-old border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has led to violence involving the officials and citizens of the two states, Republic Media Network on Tuesday tried to gauge the present situation. For the same, Republic's Shivani Sharma spoke to Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described the situation as 'very tensed'. However, pointing out that the CRPF has been deployed in the disputed area, he exuded hope that the 'neutral force' will be able to calm the 'very tensed' situation and bring things back to normal.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's interview with Republic on Assam-Mizoram border row

Conversations between you and Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga have been happening, what is the bone of contention? How is the dispute going to get resolved?

"The problem is that between the Assam and Mizoram border, there is a big reserve forest. Constitutionally, the reserve forest belongs to Assam, and the state wants to protect it. There was a firing yesterday, and in the process people got martyred but I have instructed my police not to fire back because I do not believe in firing back at the Indian citizens, but at the same time we have ensured that we do not lose our land. We have only defended our land."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also asked both of you to resolve the matter peacefully, how will you go about it?

"Yesterday, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram six to seven times. We have offered that let us maintain the status quo. Every fortnight, we can have satellite pixel and any deviation from either side can be corrected. So far, Mizoram is so agreeing to this but I think at some point in time, for the peace and tranquility on both sides, we will have to maintain the status quo. There is no other option."

You took stock of the disputed area, how is the situation there right now?

"There was a police post, which was under the jurisdiction of Assam, but on the instructions of the Government of India, we handed over the post to the CRPF. The moment we handed over the post, Mizo police came, and now, they are in that camp along with the CRPF. I hope the CRPF will be able to persuade them and push them back."

Mizoram is not agreeing to what you are saying? what would be your next step now?

"I am confident that Mizoram will agree because this is one country and there cannot be hard feelings against one another."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Assam-Mizoram border dispute dates back to the 19th century when the country was under British rule. The Britishers had demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills (As Mizoram was known at that time, and the Kachar Hills (in Assam), and had informed the same through a notification called the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873.

While BEFR was lifted in Assam and other Northeast states, it continued to be in force in Mizoram, which backed it with the Inner Line of the Lushai Hills Notification of 1993. This led to the dispute, and while several attempts were made to resolve it, particularly after 1995, remained unresolved.

Assam-Mizoram present border row

According to the Assam government, the trigger for the present row was Mizoram breaching the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of 5 police officials and left over 50 persons injured. However, Mizoram claimed that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

Subsequently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam CM Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga who agreed to withdraw their police forces from the site. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Zoramthanga lamented that such a clash took place days after the Northeastern states had a fruitful discussion on resolving the border disputes during a meeting chaired by Shah. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that things are now moving in the right direction.