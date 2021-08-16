Assam CM Urge Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma To Ensure Safety Of Stranded Assamese In State

Following the violence in the capital city of Shillong and some other parts of Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state due to the curfew slapped since Sunday.

Tensions escalated in Shillong and nearby areas after Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, one of the founders of the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council, and a militant who had surrendered was killed during a police raid in his house in Shillong on Friday following which extreme vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on the Independence Day during the funeral procession of the former militant. However, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s family alleged that he was killed in cold blood by the police. Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said.

Assam Chief urge Meghalaya CM to take necessary action

Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed, an official said.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media while urging help from his neighbouring Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in rescuing and ensuring the safety of Assamese people in the state.

For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad https://t.co/MuvCWAnlqD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2021

A person requesting help had tweeted that his wife and four-year-old son are 'stuck in Shillong' and are 'not able to find any secured way out'. Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse, it added.

@himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam My wife and 4-yeard-old son are stuck in Shillong. Unable to find any secured way out. Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse. — Hrishiraj B (@hrishiraj_b) August 16, 2021

Assam Top Cop takes matters into account

Meanwhile, Assam Police Special Director General, GP Singh, replying to the same tweet, had asked for details of the stranded persons to ensure assistance for them.

Please inbox contact details. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 16, 2021

After violence had erupted in Shillong and following imposition of the curfew, SDG Singh on Sunday evening had requested people not to travel to the city. "Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues," Singh said.

Meghalaya imposes curfew

The Meghalaya government had clamped a curfew in Shillong while banning mobile internet services in at least four districts as people protested and vandalised the capital city and nearby areas during the funeral procession of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in the Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night, prompting security forces to resort to 'mild force' for dispersing the crowd, officials said in Shillong.

The attack took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday. Notably, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had resigned amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of the former militant.

(Image Credits: PTI)