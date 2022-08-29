Assam CM Vows Action Against Illegal Madrasas After 2 More Nabbed For 'jihadi Activities'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed action against illegal madrassas in the state. He informed that a madrasa was evicted in the state's Barpeta district on Monday for allegedly being a training camp for terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda.

"We have, today morning, evicted a madrassa in Barpeta district. The primary reason was no academic activity was primarily running in that madrassa. It was used as a training camp for Al-Qaeda. Apart from that, the madrassa constructed was unauthorised. This is the second madrassa we have evicted. They were running as a terrorist hub," Sarma told reporters.

"I don't want to generalise, but we investigate and take appropriate action when a complaint of fundamentalism comes," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Lachit Kumar Das, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, alleged that the madrassa was involved in anti-national activities.

"We immediately came to the spot, verified property, found it to be on govt land and did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately," Das said.

Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'

Two people were arrested from Assam's Barpeta district for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities, police said. The arrested person, who had links to Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), were also connected to the madrasa demolished on Monday, Barpeta SP Amitava Sinha said.

The accused, identified as Abul Kalam Azad and Akbar Ali, were detained from a house in the Sorbhog area of the district on Saturday night. They were arrested on Sunday and sent to 10-day police custody.

On Friday, Goalpara district police arrested Hafizur Rahman Mufti, a teacher at a Madarsa who also has ties with AQIS/ABT. On Thursday, another person identified as Abdus Sobahan was arrested for having similar links.

Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam has become a "hotbed of jihadi activities" and five modules having connections with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam were busted in five months.

Since March this year, Assam Police have nabbed around 40 people for allegedly being involved in jihadi activities and a strict vigil is being kept, especially in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central Assam.