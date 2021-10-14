Assam CM Welcomes BSF’s Jurisdiction Extension; Says 'will Strengthen National Security'

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and opined that this will bolster the National security. The Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction subsequently giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth within these states.

Now, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and wrote that the extension of BSF's operational jurisdiction will 'strengthen the national security and national interest'. Assam CM also outlined that the move by MHA 'will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross border smuggling & illegal infiltration'.

Assam welcomes extension of BSF’s operational jurisdiction. In coordination with State police, this move will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross border smuggling & illegal infiltration.



It will strengthen national security & national interest. @AmitShah @HMOIndia — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2021

However, the decision to extend the BSF jurisdiction was not welcomed by the opposition as Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called it a 'direct attack on federalism' and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the 'irrational' decision. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too took to his Twitter handle and claimed 'conspiracy' behind the amendments in the BSF act. On the other hand, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh stated that the BSF's enhanced presence only makes India stronger.

Centre amends BSF act

The Centre on Wednesday amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam. In Gujarat, which shares a border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 km. Rajasthan and Punjab also share borders with Pakistan while Assam has an international border with Bangladesh. However, in five northeastern states — Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur — the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been reduced to 60 km from 80 km.

As per the notification, an officer of the rank corresponding to the lowest ranking member of the BSF has been empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to exercise and discharge powers and duties without a warrant or order from a Magistrate. Now, the officers have been empowered to arrest the suspect or any person against whom a complaint has been made or reliable information has been received. The BSF can also conduct a search at a place entered by a suspect.

The BSF also issued a statement over the MHA's decision and stated that the amendment established uniformity. The BSF also added that as per the new amendment, BSF can operate with improved operational effectiveness in curbing trans-border crime and to an extent of 50 km from the International Boundary within the mentioned states.

