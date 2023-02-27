Assam Congress Chief Posts Fake BBC Tripura Elections Opinion Poll, Caught By Netizens

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has tweeted a fake BBC survey on Tripura Elections 2023. In his tweet, he clubbed a Tripura Elections opinion poll graphics with a BBC news logo. However, his tweet was flagged as fake by the netizens.

Assam Congress chief in the caption indicated that his party and Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) will get over 40 seats in the Tripura Elections 2023 results. Both political parties joined hands to form an alliance ahead of the elections.

Tripura CPIM + INC = 40 + pic.twitter.com/RgMSaZgzMW — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) February 27, 2023

The Tripura Assembly elections were held on February 16, 2023, to elect 60 members of the state Legislative assembly. According to Election Commission, the votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 2 March.

According to Bhupen's fake BBC survey tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get three seats, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) will bag 13 seats, independent candidates will be able to get hold of two seats, and the Left-Congress alliance will get over 40 seats in the northeast state of Tripura.

Netizens slams Assam Congress chief

Soon after the Congress chief tweeted the BBC fake survey on Tripura Elections 2023, netizens flagged his post as fake and slammed the Congress leader for spreading fake news.

A user in the reply, said, "It's a fake edit. The Assam Congress President has mixed three different pictures in one." Another user said, "Assam Congress President @BhupenKBorah posting fake survey in the name of BBC. @BBCIndia people, when will you fact check this?"

Tripura Elections 2023 concluded on February 16 with record-level voting. Of the total 28.13 lakh electorates in Tripura, the state recorded an 87.6% voter turnout, according to the data shared by the election commission.

The Left Front held sway over Tripura for nearly 25 years, from 1993 to 2018. The state decided to vote out the Left government in the last assembly elections. As a result, Manik Sarkar's place was taken by Biplab Kumar Deb as the BJP won a majority, 36 out of 60 seats.