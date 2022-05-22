Assam: Congress Forms Fact-finding Committee To Probe Batadroba Violence

Assam Congress has formed a fact-finding team to look into the Batadroba incident in which a mob set a police station on fire on Saturday following an alleged case of custodial death of a local resident.

In a statement, Congress said that a committee headed by Rana Goswami, Working President Assam PCC, will visit the Batadroba constituency to take stock of the current situation.

"The Committee will study in detail and will interact with various people to find out the root causes of the incident. The committee may kindly submit its report within two days to Hon'ble President APCC," the statement added.

Mob torches Assam police station following 'custodial death'

An angry mob on Saturday set a police station on fire after a person allegedly died in police custody. The mob had set ablaze the Batadroba police station and several vehicles following the death of a fish trader who was allegedly detained by cops on Friday evening.

The family members of the deceased alleged that police had demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck as a bribe for his release. When the wife of the deceased visited the police station in the morning, she learnt that he was shifted to a hospital. On reaching there, she found him dead, according to reports.

Villagers alleged that the man died due to torture and gheraoed the police station. They also allegedly assaulted the on-duty police officials and burnt the police station.

SIT team formed to probe Jihadi Links

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Assam Special DGP GP Singh said that the investigation has been launched to know whether it was a part of a planned conspiracy or not.

"Now, we have to ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here. We have asked the SIT to investigate whether in the existing cases of the Jihadi elements in Assam which are currently being probed by the state police and central agencies whether there is a connection with any person who was involved in yesterday's incident," he said.

