Assam Cops Killed In Border Dispute With Mizoram To Receive CM's Medal On Independence Day

Assam Police personnel who lost their lives in the recent Assam-Mizoram border conflict will be awarded Chief Minister's police medal on Independence Day in recognition of their services, GP Singh, Special DGP (Director General of Police), Assam Police, said.

As per the official notification, "On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on 15th August, 2021, the Governor of Assam is pleased to confer the Chief Minister's Police Medal to the Following Officers and Personnel of Assam Police."

Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in a Crisis situation (Posthumously)

Late SI (AB) Swapan Kumar Roy, 21st AP (IR) Bn., Katlicherra, Hailakandi

Late Havilder Shyam Sundar Dusad, 6th APBn, Kathal, Cachar

Late ABC-114 Samsuzzaman Barbhuiya, 21st AP (IR) Bn., Katlicherra, Hailakandi

Late ABC-485 Liton Suklabaidya, Cachar DEF

Late UBC-200 Mazrul Hoque Barbhuia, Chachar DEF.

Late Constable-911 Nazmul Hussain, 6th APBn, Kathal, Cachar

Assam-Mizoram border issue

On July 29, a violent clash broke out between forces of Mizoram and Assam, leading to the death of six Assam Police personnel and one civilian. In the incident, more than 50 people were injured, including Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Nimbalkar.

Both the states share the 165 km-long border and the dispute dates back to the British Colonial rule. Mizoram has deep reservations regarding a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While Assam has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated according to 1875 notification which was prepared in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

To solve the issue forever, the Centre has decided to demarcate the boundaries of the Northeastern states through satellite imaging. The North Eastern Space Applications Centre or NESAC, a combined initiative of the department of space and the North Eastern Council (NEC), has been tasked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to do satellite mapping of border areas.

"Once the satellite mapping is done, the boundaries of Northeastern states could be drawn and the disputes could be resolved permanently," a government official had said.

Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa and his counterpart CM Zoramthanga have decided to solve the dispute peacefully through dialogues.

Image: @himantabiswa/Twitter & PTI