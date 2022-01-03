Assam Covid Cases More Than Double In A Day

New COVID-19 cases in Assam increased sharply on Monday to 351 infections, more than double that of the previous day's figure, while the number of recovered patients almost halved to 53, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

As per the NHM Bulletin, a total of 351 COVID-19 positive cases were detected during the day against 156 cases on Sunday, registering a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent against the testing of 36,613 samples.

The total number of positive cases in Assam has now gone up to 6,21,422 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, also rose to 164 from 78 a day earlier, recording an over two-fold jump. It has so far reported a total of 1,30,340 cases of COVID-19.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has dipped significantly to just 53 on Monday from 100 on January 2. In Assam, 6,12,638 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Besides, two persons lost their lives due to the disease, taking the total number of deaths to 6,167. The fresh fatalities were reported from Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

Currently, the state has a total of 1,270 active cases.

Out of the new cases, the highest 164 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 22 in Hojai, 21 in Kamrup and 16 in Jorhat.

With 6,21,422 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against total testing of 2,67,03,835 samples so far.

The NHM said a total of 3,78,60,841 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,18,40,059 first doses and 1,60,20,782 second doses.

It said that a total of 1,81,501 people were inoculated on Monday, up from 15,514 shots on Sunday.

The Government of Assam on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years.

At 978 vaccination centres, 72,954 children have received the first jab of Covaxin across the state, the NHM said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)