Assam Declares 'Black Fungus' As Epidemic After State Sees 1st Mucormycosis Related Death

As 'Black Fungus' cases rise across India, Assam has also declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as an epidemic on Thursday. This comes after the Health ministry urged states to declare mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Assam has also reported its first death due to Black Fungus after a COVID-19 recovered patient died of rhinocerebral mucormycosis in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press meet after the first Black Fungus death was reported. He said that the state government has urged the Central govt to allot medicines and the medical team is working to find out ways to prevent any more cases.

"The situation has improved a bit. However, the black fungus will be declared part of the pandemic. We have urged the Centre to immediately provide the medicine for treating black fungus".

CM Sarma on COVID-19 Vaccine

The scarcity of vaccines will reduce gradually. Around 35 lakh people have been vaccinated and to vaccinate the entire state, more 600-800 crore vaccines will be needed, said Chief Minister Sarma.

"35 lakh people have been vaccinated. We can vaccinate one lakh but we are vaccinating 50 thousand. Slowly the scarcity of vaccine will reduce. 600-800 cr will be needed to vaccinate the entire Assam, he said.

Assam CM further added that by July-August the state's vaccine stocks will increase, but the Arogya Nidhi fund will be exhausted On Thursday, Sarma donated Rs 50 crores from the CM relief fund to Arogya Nidhi. At present, there is Rs 119 crore in Arogya Nidhi.

States declare black fungus under Epidemic Act

Maharashtra reported the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases). Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana have notified Black fungus as a disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status

