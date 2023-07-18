Assam Delimitation Exercise: ECI To Hear 519 Petitions Starting July 19

The Election Commission of India will begin hearing of the petitions filed in front of it putting in suggestions and objections to the delimitation draft published on June 20. A total of 519 petitions have been filed of which 16 are related to parliamentary constituencies. The remaining 503 suggestions and objections are pertaining to the legislative assembly constituencies.

Among the petitions received by the Election Commission, the maximum of it have been filed from Kamrup district, followed by Hailakandi and Cachar - 55, 48 and 46 petitions have been filed respectively from these three districts.

The 519 petitions also include six petitions filed by various political parties including the United Opposition Forum which have 11 political parties as its members. There are 30 miscellaneous petitions filed by various organizations and individuals as well.

Interestingly, the All Assam Students' Union, who had opposed the delimitation move in 2008, has not raised any objection this time.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora slammed the Center and the State government over the haste. He said that the Congress or the United Opposition Forum in Assam is not against the delimitation process but they are opposed to the draft which was prepared in a haste to benefit a few leaders who are close to the Chief Minister of Assam.

"The delimitation now is being done for the benefit of few MLAs who are close to the Chief Minister. They are his right hand and left hand. No one is happy with the delimitation. The tea tribes in Dibrugarh are not happy, the Koch community is not happy, even the Asom Gana Parishad leaders Pradip Hazarika and Kamala Kalita are also not happy with the draft," said Bora.

He further said that in 2008, the delimitation process was stopped by the President on India on ground that NRC was not completed. Given the fact that NRC is yet not completed, how is it favourable now, he questioned.

"In 2008, All Assam Students' Union opposed it and then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi stopped it through intervention of the President," Bhupen Bora added. "What about the fate of the 19 lakhs people whose names are not there in the NRC? How can this process complete excluding them?" he questioned.

Commenting further on the census year based on which the delimitation is being done, he asked, "In case of Jammu & Kashmir, delimitation was on the basis on 2011 census. Why is it being done on the basis of 2001 census in Assam?"

The Election Commission will sit in Guwahati for three days from July 19 to 21 and hear the suggestions and objections raised by various organizations, political parties and individuals.