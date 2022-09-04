Amid the massive crackdown on alleged terror-linked madrasas in Assam, the Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday met various Islamic organizations across the state and sought their support and cooperation in busting such terror modules. Assam DGP has also called for secular education patterns to be a part of madrasas and has asked all of the institutions to upload their rules online.

"Today, we met with the Islamic organizations and their clerics across the state and had a meaningful meeting. We want to bring a certain system where Madrasas function as per rules and procedure and these rules should be enforced by the respective boards," he said

"There are 1000s of private Madrasas in the state. All function on different rules as per their beliefs. We have asked all of them to upload their rules and regulations online on a portal. They have sought some time to organise it and are okay with it. Secular education will be part of it," said Assam DGP

DGP Mahanta added, "Without their cooperation, we couldn't bust Al-Qaeda and ABT modules in the state. We urged them to extend their support, and cooperation and they also assured us of their support".

This comes after the state police arrested 38 persons linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). There were reports that some militants used to disguise themselves as religious teachers and sneak into the state where they were carrying out their subversive and anti-state activities. Meanwhile, authorities in Assam took down three madrasas in three different districts over suspicions that their premises were being used for terror activities, besides finding them structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation.

Assam government tightens grip on alleged terror-linked madrasas

As a part of the Assam government's fight against terror operatives in the state, the search operation was conducted in connection with a case under the Matia police station following which the team seized several key documents including one leaflet of ABT in the Bangla language, and one logo suspected to be AQIS from the location.

Earlier this month, the Jamiul Huda Madrasa, run by terror accused Mufti Mustafa Ahmed was demolished at Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Following this, another madrasa in Assam’s Barpeta district which had sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) for four years was demolished by the district administration on Monday, August 29.

(Image:ANI/Republic)