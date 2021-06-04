Assam Doctor Assault Case: NHRC Seeks Action-taken Report From State Govt Within 4 Weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognisance of the alleged Assam doctor assault case at a medical facility in the Hojai district. NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the Assam government within 4 weeks, officials said on Friday. This comes after a video of the attack, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the doctor being assaulted by a group of people, including women.

This latest development comes after Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was "brutally assaulted" on June 1 by the attendants, following the death of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai district.

Assam Doctor Assault Case: NHRC seeks report

The NHRC said, "Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the chief secretary, government of Assam and the director-general of police, Assam to have the allegations inquired, take the needful preventive and punitive action in the matter and submit an action taken report to the commission within a period of four weeks."

NHRC further mentioned that a copy of the complaint will also be sent to the Health Ministry Secretary to initiate necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the frontline health workers in the country.

Advocate Sneha Kalita in her complaint states that in the present pandemic situations, while the health workers are putting their own life, health and families at risk, all measures should be taken to ensure their safety and security. NHRC informed that she has also requested the commission to send a team for an "independent investigation" of the incident and to deploy and provide adequate police security in every hospital and COVID-19 Care Centre to prevent such kind of violent situations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that 24 people were arrested for allegedly assaulting the doctor at the facility. All political parties have condemned the incident and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.

(Image: Twitter- @India_NHRC)