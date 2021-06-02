Assam Doctors Protest Over Attack After Patient's Death; IMA Wants forces' Deployment

On Wednesday, Doctors at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) staged a protest over the incident in which Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, a junior doctor posted at the COVID-19 facility in Assam's Hojai district, was attacked by a mob on Tuesday following a patient's death. GMCH Doctors protested carrying banners written "Stop Violence against Doctors". As of now, 24 persons have been arrested in connection with the doctor's assault.

"We want the government's support in this matter and ensuring our safety," a protesting doctor told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Residents Doctor's Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding immediate action against the offenders.

"Taking into serious account of the recent incident of assault on a doctor in Assam, Resident Doctors Association AIIMS demands strict action against the perpetrators according to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and prevention of any such incidents in future," said RDA, AIIMS.

IMA Assam demands deployment of Armed forces

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam President Dr Satyajit Borah on Wednesday demanded that armed forces should be deployed in all healthcare establishments along with stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.

"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a Fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months. The government should come out with a permanent solution. We demand that government should put up armed forces in all the healthcare establishments, including the COVID care centres," Dr Borah said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders probe

After the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his anger and ordered police and concerned authorities to nab the culprits. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma informed that 24 persons have been arrested in the connection with the doctor's assault.

24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest.



I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served. https://t.co/CVgRaEW0di — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

IMA Writes To Amit Shah Over Attack On Assam Junior Doctor

On Tuesday, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal wrote a letter to the Home Minster Amit Shah and informed him about the many incidences of healthcare violence taking place across the country. IMA demanded immediate and strict action against the culprits involved in the incident. The letter further stated that India needs a comprehensive, uniform & effective law against healthcare violence and requested to approve an effective & strong act against healthcare violence. The medical profession being different from the rest of the professions, it becomes necessary to have a strong action against violence specifically for the healthcare professionals and workers.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)