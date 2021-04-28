Assam Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts State; Tremors Felt In Northeast, North Bengal

On Wednesday morning at 7:15 am, a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam, said the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km, the National Centre for Seismology added. As per reports, the tremors of the Assam earthquake were felt in Guwahati, North Bengal and other parts of the North-eastern states.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Felt this Massive #Earthquake here in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The whole house vibrated for more then 30 seconds. Though didn’t cause any damage. Praying for safety of all. — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 28, 2021

Videos emerging from Assam show walls have collapsed, windows shattered in some areas due to the impact of the earthquake. Cracks have been spotted in some buildings in Assam. There are no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

Assam CM prays for well-being of all

Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts. #earthquake — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 28, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Just experienced massive earthquake'

Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Following the massive earthquake in Assam, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter handle and informed that the state has just experienced a massive earthquake of 6.4 Richter scale and further details are awaited. He said, "Epicentre was in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur District". The Assam Health Minister also shared some pictures of early damage reported in Guwahati.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

There were two aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one around 7:55 am and another a few minutes after that. The two aftershocks measuring 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter Scale. Locals in Assam and North Bengal reported the major earthquake around 8 am on Thursday. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who tweeted about the earthquake.

Locals in Assam and North Bengal who experienced the tremors said the earthquake may have lasted for at least 30 seconds and continued to shake up buildings during that time. The US Geological Survey has said the earthquake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles).

